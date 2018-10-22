PTD arrests 61 tanker drivers for pipeline vandalism

By Victor Ahiumayoung

Over 61 tanker drivers have been arrested and blacklisted by the Petroleum Tankers Drivers, PTD, branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, over pipeline vandalism, products adulteration and trucks theft among other crimes.

National Chairman of PTD, Salimon Oladiti, disclosed this yesterday at a one-week safety on wheel training for 1,500 tanker drivers in Lagos.

He lamented that the blacklisted drivers had been damaging PTD name in particular and NUPENG in general nationwide with their nefarious activities before they were caught.

According to him, the names of the affected drivers had been displayed in all the petroleum depots across the country where PTD operates and warned that anybody who deals with them does so at his or her own risk.

On the training, he said no fewer than 5,500 members nationwide would be trained across the four zones in the country, saying “1,500 in Lagos, 1,500 in Warri, 1,500 in Port Harcourt and 1,000 in Kaduna zones.

“The training is starting from Lagos and other zones will follow before the end of the year. It is an annual event towards achieving zero accident involving tanker drivers on our roads.

“We started this training about three years ago to end the frequency of road accidents involving tanker drivers. We are involved in very combustible and very highly inflammable products.

“Before every week, we were recording not less than three accidents with loss of lives and properties. We are to save life and property irrespective of bad roads. We must drive to save our lives, other road users and their properties.”

Speaking, President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, commended PTD for the training, noting that “safety is very important in our daily life, not just for drivers. In whatever we do, we must be safety conscious.

“This training is to make you know what you should do to save life. With this kind of training, I am confident that we can drastically reduce cases of accidents involving tanker drivers on our roads if we cannot completely eradicate it.”