Protests rock APC secretariat over primaries

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—Scores of protesters from Kano, Niger and Nasarawa States yesterday stormed the national secretariat of the party to protest the outcome of primary elections in their areas as they accused the national leadership of the party of circumventing its own rules.

The protest also turned bizarre yesterday as a former Inspector General of Police, Suleiman Abba took the protest to a spiritual dimension as he said he was not at the secretariat to talk but to pray even as he rained curses on those who supposedly thwarted his senatorial aspiration on the platform of the party.

The protesters who were at the national secretariat to separately lodge their grievances chanted several war songs and displayed placards with inscriptions such as “Oshiomhole must go”, “APC is a fraud” among others.

Those from Kano State who seemed to be more visible kicked against the emergence of the Senator representing Kano South Senatorial district, Kabiru Gaya.

A petition submitted to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole demanded that the alternative election be cancelled and Sulaiman Kawu declared winner of the first exercise, having complied with the guidelines of the party.

Abba on his part who had sought a Senate seat in Jigawa State, while waxing spiritual said he was not at the secretariat to talk but to pray.

“Let me say that this is not a time for too much talk, this is a time for prayers and I want you all to please join me in this prayer. The prayer is this. Oh, Almighty God, any person copying you and your powers should not be in this headquarters of the APC. Almighty God, if there is already one, you know what to do, so that you don’t allow him to continue copying you.