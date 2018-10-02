Police recover 47 illegal firearms, 819 ammunitions in Kano State

Kano – The Police Command in Kano State says it recovered 47 firearms with 819 ammunitions and 1,117 cartridges between January and August 2018.



This was contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Majiya, and issued to newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

Majiya said the action was in compliance with the directive from the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, on mopping up of illegal arms and ammunitions from unauthorised persons.

“The command had through various raids and arrest of notorious armed criminals recovered a total of 47 arms with 819 ammunitions and 1117 cartridges from January to August 2018,” he said.

Majiya said that the arms and ammunitions were all recovered from suspected armed robbers and bandits in various locations in the state.

“The raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will be sustained with a view of controlling and flushing out of all criminals in the state,” Majiya said.