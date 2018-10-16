Peter Obi: More knocks for S-East PDP govs, leaders

…S-East govs’ rejection of Obi, shameful —Igbo Ekunie

…We’re dismayed by comments of govs, Igbo leaders—Nzuko Umuigbo

…Obi represents hope for younger generation —Anambra youths

By Chioma Gabriel, Anayo Okoli, Chimaobi Nwaiwu & Victor Ajih

UMUAHIA—MORE people have continued to attack the Governor Dave Umahi-led South East Governors and some political leaders in the zone led by Senator Ike Ekweremadu over their rejection of Abubakar Atiku’s choice of Peter Obi as his vice presidential candidate in the 2019 elections.

The latest to condemn their position is an Igbo group, Igbo Ekunie who described their action as “shameful” and undeserving of real and genuine leaders.

S-East govs’ behaviour, shameful

In a statement signed by it president, Mazi Tochukwu Ezeoke and Secretary, Lawrence Nwobu and made available to Vanguard, the group said “the southeast PDP leaders acted shamefully and in a pedestrian manner when they went to press questioning the VP pick on grounds of alleged non-consultation.

“Their shameful behaviour only reinforces the much peddled stereotype that the Igbo are disunited and often their own worst enemy, a stereotype which has in no small measure been used to justify the marginalisation of the Igbo.

More reactions trail ex Gov Obi’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate

“Rather than act in such a shameful, unpatriotic and pedestrian manner, the Southeast PDP leaders ought to have known that there is no requirement for regional consultation or endorsement of a vice presidential nominee. Since the 2nd Republic, presidential candidates were usually given a free hand to choose a VP that they can trust and work with to achieve their agenda.

“We, therefore, warn that except they withdraw themselves from such ignoble antics, voters in the Southeast will be mobilized to reject each and everyone one of them in subsequent elections as they have proven to be traitors who have no interest of their people/region or the nation at heart but only interested in their selfish desires”.

No better choice than Obi —Onwuliri

Similarly, a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Professor Viola Onwuliri, has commended Atiku for choosing Obi as his running mate.

Onwuliri in a statement to Vanguard said: “This unique choice is apt, strategic and deserving. Governor Obi is a patriot who has continued to do Nigeria proud in many capacities and assignments that he has discharged for our dear country.”

While saying that Mr. Obi has a way of positively dealing with youths and has continued to support them in and out of government, Onwuliri also opined that “in essence, Peter Obi is an indispensable asset not only to the Atiku/Obi ticket but to the PDP and Nigeria as a whole.”

We’re dismayed by govs, Igbo leaders’ comments on Obi’s nomination—Nzuko Umuigbo

Also yesterday, the Nzuko Umuigbo Worldwide, NUW, congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and thanked him for the nomination of Dr. Peter Obi as his running mate.

In a message sent from Germany and signed by Chief Joe Mmeh and Mazi Obi Nweke, the organisation frowned at the speeches credited to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and some disgruntled PDP elements in Southeast who spoke against the nomination of Dr. Peter Obi.

President Obasanjo & Alhaji Atiku Abubakar : A reconciliation not an endorsement by Kukah

“We received with dismay the purported complaints of self-appointed PDP leaders over the choice of Dr. Peter Obi, the ex-Governor of Anambra state as the Vice-Presidential candidate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming presidential election. It is pertinent to note that the Port Harcourt convention that produced Atiku Abubakar had at least six northerners contesting for the presidency after which everybody teamed up behind the eventual winner and promised to fold their sleeves and work towards a realisation of actual change in Aso Rock in the coming elections.

“We have today, a bunch of political gladiators in Igboland who are parading themselves as PDP leaders complaining that they were not consulted before the VP choice was made. When did it ever happen that the Presidential candidate of a major political party would consult with a region before picking who to join his/her ticket?

Obi represents hope for younger generation —Anambra youths

Meantime,the Anambra New Generation Vanguard, yesterday joined in the support for former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s choice of Mr. Peter Obi, as the vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for February 14, 2019 presidential election.

The statement signed by the convener and publicity secretary of the group, Hon. Chinemerem Oguegbe and Dr. Nonso Okoye, respectively, said Atiku’s choice of Obi is a hope for the younger generation.

“Our attention has been drawn to the statement making rounds that some group of persons said to be South East Governors and PDP members are crying foul that the presidential candidate of PDP in the 2019 presidential election did not consult them before choosing Mr. Peter Obi.

“We thank Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for finding a young Igbo son worthy to be his running mate in the 2019 presidential election. By this singular action, you have once more reiterated your firm belief in one Nigeria where all ethnic groups have same and equal opportunities.”

Group attacks Obi’s detractors

Also reacting, a pan Igbo socio-political pressure group, South East Revival Group, SERG, through its national coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said: “No genuine leader who is on ground and in touch with the ordinary people in his or her domain in the South East region can move against the choice of our own son.

“Incidentally, the south east region falls into the category of those who will never vote for the continuation of hunger and hatred for the people of Nigeria.”