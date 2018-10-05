PDP PRIMARY: Irate youths chase away delegates, officials, policemen, burn police van

…As Odili, Thomas, Uboh, Azuya, Eyengho win APC tickets

A Police Hilux van was set ablaze, while party electoral officials, policemen and delegates fled for their lives when irate youths ran riot, Friday, at the venue of the rescheduled Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Assembly primary in Isiokolo, Ethiope East Local Government Area in Delta State.

The electoral officials, Patrick Ukah, who is Delta State Commissioner for Information, his Basic Education counterpart, Patrick Ebie and Commissioner for Water Resources, Fidelis Tilije, were whisked away from the venue for their dear lives.

Confusion also reigned at a parallel House of Representatives primary by All Progressives Congress, APC, for Udu/Ughelli North/ Ughelli South federal constituency held at Ovwian, Udu local government area, where thugs also tried to disturb the process, but were tackled by policemen, who fired sporadically into the air.

One of the aspirants, an indigene of Ughelli (names withheld) attempted to disturb the process during the counting of votes when he noticed that he was losing out, but the police who threatened to arrest the aspirant were able to restrain the thugs with their sporadic shooting.

Rev Francis Waive won the Udu primary conducted by the Prophet Jones Erue-led executive, while Mr. Ima Niboro, ex- Special Adviser Media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, was declared winner of the corresponding House of Representatives primary for Udu/Ughelli North/Ughelli South constituency conducted by the rival Chief Cyril Ogodo –led executive earlier on Thursday.

Waive was declared winner, yesterday, with 391 votes while his closest contender, Julius Akpovoka got 299 votes with Andrew Orugbo and Rukevwe Ugwumba clinching 218 and 22 votes respectively.

For the Delta North APC senatorial primaries, former House of Representatives member, Hon. Doris Uboh polled 829 votes against Mrs. Marian Ali’s 416 votes to clinch the party’s senatorial ticket.

Mr. Alex Eyengho also emerged the candidate of APC for Warri federal constituency, while Mr. Paul Odili, erstwhile Communications Manager to former governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan won the Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency ticket on APC platform. He polled 182 votes to beat his closest rival, Azuka Agbidi, who scored 101 and Chinedum Olisa- 77.

Also, former Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, coordinator for Delta, Rivers and Edo States, Mr. Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, APC House of Representatives ticket for Isoko federal constituency, while Mr. Sebastian Okoh picked the party’s ticket for the Ika federal constituency.

Returning officer for parallel APC primary in Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, Hon Vincent Ochade, declared Tony Azuya, who got 421 votes winner. He defeated Paul Adingupu, Ben Okonkwo and Kemmer Emina, who garnered 198, 91 and 65 votes respectively.

In the brutal PDP Ethiope East primary, the incumbent lawmaker, Chief Evance Ivwurie, Prince Joshua Atigogo, Author Akpowowo and Kelly Erwujakpo are in contention for the party’s ticket.

Trouble allegedly erupted at the Ethiope East secretariat, venue of the primary, when a woman leader from one of the wards, accosted the officials over the exclusion of her name from the delegates’ list.

To resolve the matter, the officials appealed to the agitating delegates to liaise with the chairman of the party to confirm her identity, as they do not have authority to input names into the delegates’ list.

While the impasse between the female delegate and officials was ongoing, one of the aspirants intervened, demanding why the exercise would start in his absence.

Irked by the conduct of the officials, a verbal confrontation ensued, which was followed by the breaking of plastic chairs and tables used for the exercise.

Sensing the commotion, some youths invaded the venue and disrupted the exercise with officials and delegates scampering for safety.

Angered by the turnout of events, which would have turned into a full blown clash between supporters of the various aspirants, the youths unleashed their anger on the police allegedly failing to provide security for the safety of the exercise.

Sporadic gunshots by the police did not deter the youths. Contacted, officials of the party, including the state Organizing Secretary, Chief Sunday Onoriode, declined comments on the incident, saying they were in Port-Harcourt for the PDP National Convention.