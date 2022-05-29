…as Uboh, Nwaka, Opone, Waive, Baro clinch party tickets

By Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon, Ochuko Akuopha & Paul Olayemi

HOODLUMS, Friday night, invaded the Oleh Civic Centre venue of the All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives primaries of Isoko Federal constituency, carting away voting materials.

Accreditation had been concluded at about 9.30 pm and voting was about to commence when the hoodlums who defiled the heavy presence of security operatives, forced their way into the dimly lit venue and switch off the power generating set that was provided to supply electrity at the venue.

An INEC official was disposses of his bag and some personal items. The reason for the disruption of the exercise could however, not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

In Ika Federal Constituency, former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Mrs Doris Uboh, picked the APC ticket unopposed.

Also returned unopposed, is former Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Johnson Opone to fly the APC flag in the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constitency.

While Dr Tony Nwaka emerged candidate of the party in Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency after polling 130 votes to beat his oponent, Barr Dennis Nwanokwai who scored 71 votes at election conducted at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba.

The election was witnessed by officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC and security agents.

Meanwhile, the member representing Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rev Francis Waive, has clinched the All Progressives Congress, APC, ticket in the constituency for the 2023 general elections.

In the primary election held at Ovwian, Udu Local Government Area, Waive polled 107 of the delegates’ votes while Mrs Obukomena Ibru-Mukoro and Mr. Ogheneavona scored 41 and three votes respectively.

Addressing newsmen after the declaration, Waive thanked APC delegates for giving him their massive support, lauding the party officials and INEC for conducting a free and fair primary.

In the party’s primaries for the Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal constituency, Chief Henry Baro emerged as the party’s flagbearer for the general elections.

Baro was declared as the winner of the party’s primary with 108 votes beating his closest rival, Barr Ben Etanabene who had 32 votes while Ovie Agomate polled 11 votes

In the Ughelli North constituency I, Mr. Matthew Omonade pipped the incumbent representative of the constituency, Mr. Charles Oniyere to the party’s ticket while Mr. Spencer Ohwofasa Ohwofa emerged as the party’s flagberer in the Ughelli North constituency Il.

In Okpe constituency, Barr.Hero Omuirhiriren emerged winner of the primaries as Comrade Blessing Achoja Odewene and Moses Ogodo clinched the party’s ticket in Ethiope West and Sapele constituencies respectively.

Others who picked the party’s ticket are: David Ochonogor Ukwuani constituency; Valentine Oyemike Ndokwa West; Blessing Ese, Isoko South I and Frank Embrose Uwomano, Isoko South ll.