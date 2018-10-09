Oyo-Ita pledges decent working environment for civil servants

Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, has pledged to provide decent working environment for civil servants to boost productivity.

Oyo-Ita said this while showcasing the new Project Management Office to all the Permanent Secretaries in civil service on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said that the condition of the work environment had a lot of impact on the productivity of the staff.

She added that the office was established for the effective implementation of the Federal Civil Service Strategy Implementation Plan (FCSSIP).

“If you put an officer in a wretched environment, he also becomes wretched in his thinking.

“They need decent environment to put in their best in the job and such civil servant wouldn’t play truant.

“Welfare is not all about money though money is important; if you treat people with worth they will in turn add value to the job.

“The project is initiated from interaction with the eight project management teams driving the reform strategy to ensure they prefer solution to the challenges in the civil service,” she said.

She explained that the office was designed in accordance with world best standard to meet the work needs of staff, describing it as the war room of the civil service.

Oyo-Ita added that the office was economical with classy work stations, stating that a space used for two people was now designed to contain eight persons.

She noted that the office had also improved the maintenance culture of the staff because they are determined to keep the place clean and decent.

Mrs Ehuria Georgina, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel, commended the Head of Service for the initiative.

She said that this kind of project should be replicated in all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Another civil servant, Mrs Mariah Abah, said that she was happy that this kind of work space could be created in the federal secretariat.

She described the project as a step in the right direction in improving the welfare of civil servants.

Newsmen report that the office was created on the 8th floor of the Head of Service block, Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

The office has a kitchen, a conference room and adequate toilet facilities.

