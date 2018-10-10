Osun poll : CAN’s call for cancellation disturbing — Pro-Democracy Group

OSOGBO — A pro-democracy group, the Osun Progressive Left, OPL, has expressed concern and worries over the call by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on the Independent National Electoral Commission, to outrightly cancel both Osun and Ekiti 2018 governorship elections.

In a statement by its Convener, Wale Adebisi, said: “We begin to wonder how on earth could an organization like CAN, which is expected to be at the front burner of peace-making, be making such an inflammatory statement that is capable of heating up the already tensed political situation in both states and Nigeria at large.

“This attempt, in all ramifications, by CAN leadership is to set Nigeria ablaze by canvassing for an annulment of election result that has been announced to the public.

“It is totally irresponsible for any group to ask for the cancellation of an election without any legal basis. The last time we had election annulment was the June12, 1993, presidential election won by late Moshood Kasimawo Abiola. This wicked act put Nigeria permanent in the reverse for six years until civil democratic rule was returned in 1999.

“In our own opinion, we consider this statement as partisan, self-serving, inciting, ungodly and an attempt to look for unwarranted relevance. We advise the Christian Association of Nigeria not to get messed up in the political situation of the country, but rather remain neutral and maintain their non-partisanship position.”