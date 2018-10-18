Osoba, Odinkalu for GOCOP confab

LAGOS—THE Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP, has concluded arrangements for its second annual conference holding on Friday, October 19, in Ikeja, Lagos State.

A statement by GOCOP’s Publicity Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, confirmed that the theme of the conference is Online Publishers’ Role Towards a Sustainable Economy, Credible Election and Security in Nigeria.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, has confirmed his presence as Chairman of the event.

The statement reads: “Aremo Osoba’s choice as chairman is informed by his enviable profile as a journalist, elder statesman and peace advocate.

“He brings in a wealth of experience as former Managing Director of Daily Times Nigeria Limited, Governor of Ogun State and member of the Nigerian Constituent Assembly, among others.

“Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, and Senior Team Manager for the Africa Programme of the Open Society Justice Initiative, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, has also confirmed his presence as the guest speaker.

“Odinkalu’s presentation will provide a clear roadmap for the media and other critical stakeholders in the Nigerian projects.”

Chairman, Centre of Excellence in Multimedia Technology, Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, and former Director, ICT Centre, Federal Univer-sity, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Professor Leonard Shilg-ba, will be discussants.