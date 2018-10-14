Optometrists task govts on fight against blindness

Elizabeth Uwandu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo state chapter of the Nigerian Optometric Association, NOA, yesterday, called on government at all levels to provide basic amenities in health centres to check rising cases of eye defects particularly cataract and glaucoma.

Chairman of the association, Dr Joe Owie stated this in Benin City at an event to mark this year’s World Sight Day where he commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his efforts to ensure cataract surgeries in Nigeria were done free of charge to sufferers.

Owie said worldwide, a total of 124 million persons are suffering for blindness adding that the essence of the association’s programme to mark the day was to intimate the general public about the menace of cataract. He advised that people should check their eyes twice if they have cataract.

He also commended Edo State government on its efforts to equip primary health facilities across the state

“What we are doing is to collaborate with the state government so that the primary healthcare centres that have been constructed are manned by qualified Optometrists so that avoidable blindness can be reduced.

“We have 124 million individuals worldwide that are suffering for blindness, as a result of Cataract. We have 36 million persons worldwide that have suffered from blindness. And 80 per cent of all these cases can be eradicated, if they present the facilities on time.

”We are grateful to the governor Godwin Obaseki for putting in place facilities and centres that will assist the professionals to render eye care services to the general public.”