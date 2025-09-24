24m Nigerians suffer sight loss, says Prof Uneke

By Jeff Agbodo

The Vice Chancellor of the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) Uburu, Ebonyi State, Professor Jesse Uneke said that at least 24 million Nigerians are currently living with sight loss.

Professor Uneke who stated this while conducting newsmen round the Institute for Eye Health and Visual Sciences Research (IEHVSR) said the centre has offered free eye treatment to 2, 412 patients.

He said that the free eye services started since February when the centre was flagged-off to help the rural dwellers and indigent persons in the society.

According to Prof Uneke, “a total number of 2, 412 persons comprising of 918 men(38%), 1302 women (54%) and 192 children (8%) have been treated for free at the facility. Total number of persons attended to, from February 2025 to August 2025 ranged from 307 to 391 per month. Major cases managed /treated included: refractive errors 1, 352, Cataracts 627, Glaucoma 168, Other eye conditions 265.

“A total 179 free surgeries have been done till date. A total of 1,000 free eye glasses have been given out including 400 reading eye glasses and 600 prescription eye glasses. The university will continue to fulfill its mandate of training, research and community development inline with the renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. It is our hope that this facility will contribute in no small measure in the advancement of scientific research and training in eye speciality and for the improvement of the quality of life through eye care, research and development for a better society”.

Citing findings from the Nigeria National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey, he said about 4.2% of Nigerians over 40 years old are blind, while an estimated 4.25 million adults aged 40 and above suffer from moderate to severe visual impairment.

The Vice Chancellor noted that 84% of blindness in Nigeria was due to preventable causes, stressing the need for regular eye checks, public awareness, and affordable treatment.

“Blindness in Nigeria is associated with increasing age, being female, and poor literacy. Sadly, 84% of blindness cases are due to avoidable causes,” he explained.

He noted that cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors are the leading causes of visual impairment in the country, but conditions such as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, infectious eye diseases, and trauma also pose significant challenges.

The Vice Chancellor stressed that limited access to basic eye care in low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria worsens the burden of sight loss, particularly for rural dwellers.

According to him, the facility, supported by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), was established to address Nigeria’s rising burden of visual impairment and blindness, which currently affects an estimated 24 million people.

“Our Free Eye Care Initiative has drastically reduced avoidable blindness and provided an opportunity for training, research, and patient care.

He emphasized that the DUFUHS Eye Centre operates with a multidisciplinary team of ophthalmologists, optometrists, nurses, biomedical engineers, and ICT experts working to improve access to eye care, especially for rural dwellers in Ebonyi State and beyond.

He added that the Centre aligns with the World Health Organization’s SPECS 2030 initiative, which seeks to expand access to quality, affordable refractive error services globally.

The DUFUHS Eye Centre’s primary objectives, he explained, include enhancing accessibility to eye services in rural communities, increasing awareness of regular eye examinations, providing affordable solutions for the less privileged, and developing sustainable long-term strategies for vision care.