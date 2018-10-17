Okowa scores administration high on universal health coverage

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has scored his administration high in the implementation of the Universal Health Coverage, saying more than 300, 000 Deltans have enrolled for the health programme.

Speaking at the presentation of the budgetary proposal for the 2019 fiscal year to the Delta State House of Assembly in Asaba on Wednesday , Governor Okowa observed that Delta State recorded a great feat as the first state in the federation to launch the Universal Health Coverage.

“As at September 30, 2018, the total number of enrolees stood at 316,301; the Scheme has been nationally acclaimed as it received awards for the Outstanding State Government Healthcare Programme of the Year 2017; and the State with the most people covered under its State Social Health Insurance Scheme with a focus on the Poor and Vulnerable population in Nigeria 2018,” the governor disclosed.

He continued, “to ensure quality and efficient service delivery under the scheme, the State Executive Council recently approved the renovation of 107 primary health centres across the State.”

“We have taken delivery of the Doctors and Nurses Quarters at the Government Hospital, Ofagbe while medical equipment for the Dialysis Centre at the Central Hospital, Warri has been procured; we have also undertaken the renovation and rehabilitation of the General Hospital, Bomadi and rehabilitation of facilities at the Cottage Hospital, Ogriagbene also in Bomadi, among others,” he stated.

The Governor who commended Deltans for their cooperation which has made it possible for his administration to record successes in the delivery of democratic dividends, emphasized, “the health sector will continue to receive priority attention in the 2019 fiscal year; the State ambulance scheme is being reactivated; when operational, it would cover Asaba, Warri, Eku, Abraka, Ughelli and Agbor, among others.”

“The ambulance scheme is designed to ensure immediate response to convey accident victims to the nearest health facility; boat ambulances would be used to cover the riverine communities while we also intend to revive the use of mobile doctors to deliver healthcare to the people,” he said, disclosing, “the sum of N8.6 billion is proposed for the health sector in the 2019 fiscal year.”