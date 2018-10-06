Ogun senatorial primaries: Deji Ashiru emerges ADC candidat

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Engr. (Dr) Deji Ashiru yesterday emerged the candidate of the Ogun East Senatorial District on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

According to the Chairman of the party’s National Electoral Committee for Ogun State, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, although Ashiru emerged as a consensus candidate ,voting still took place and at the end of the day, he polled a total of 77,456 votes.

Speaking further, Akinbade said the primary exercise was devoid of rancour and later presented the certificate of return to Ashiru.

In his own remark, Chairman of the party in Ogun State, Dr. Gbolade Osinowo enjoined party members to propagate the gospel of the party to the nooks and crannies of the state and ensure that the party coasts home to victory at all levels.

While addressing party members after collecting his certificate of return, Ashiru said, “ My loyalty will always be to the party, there will also be town hall meetings with my people from time to time to evaluate the situation of development in our senatorial district.