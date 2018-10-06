Ogun East senatorial primaries: Deji Ashiru emerges ADC candidate

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Engr. (Dr) Deji Ashiru has emerged the candidate of the Ogun East Senatorial District on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in early hours of Friday.

According to the Chairman of the party’s National Electoral Committee for Ogun State, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, although Ashiru emerged as a consensus candidate,voting still took place and at the end of the day, he pulled a total of 77,456 votes.

Speaking further, Akinbade said the primary exercise was devoid of rancour and later presented the certificate of return to Ashiru.

In his own remark, Chairman of the party in Ogun State, Dr. Gbolade Osinowo enjoined party members to propagate the gospel of the party to the nooks and crannies of the state and ensure that the party coasts home to victory at all levels.

While addressing party members after collecting his certificate of return, Ashiru said, ” My loyalty will always be to the party, there will also be town hall meetings with my people from time to time to evaluate the situation of development in our senatorial district.

“I will use my position, if I emerge as a senator to ensure that all the bills that would be presented will be the ones that will benefit my people back home.

Therefore, I enjoin the good citizens of Ogun State to vote for me so I can contribute my own quota to the development of the zone”.

He also said that the Senatorial district would be anchored on grass roots/ human development and social economic inclusion with greater focus on women, youths, the less- privileged and the physically challenged as spelt out in his manifesto.

Afterwards, Ashiru paid a courtesy call on thè African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogun state gubernatorial candidate, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka who admonished him and his entourage to work assiduously for the emergence of ADC in the forthcoming elections.

Fact checks reveal that the aged have benefited from Ashiru’s humanitarian gesture.

He has also sponsored so many youths on skill acquisition programmes.

Some of the people our correspondent spoke to stated that Ashiru is a good grassroot politician, who has demonstrated good leadership qualities overtime.