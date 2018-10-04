Breaking News
Obahiagbon, Iyoha, Obazee lead in Edo APC National, State Assemblies’ primaries

Early results of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s National and State Assemblies’ elections held across Edo State on Thursday, showed that Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon already has in his kitty, the party’s ticket to contest the Edo South Senatorial election holding next year across the country

Hon. Obahiagbon

Obahiagbon polled 3,002 votes to defeat Irabor Emokpae who scored 0 vote in Oredo Ward 2.

Osaigbovo Iyoha got 3183 votes in the same ward to defeat Omorede Osifo who polled 0 vote, in the House of Representatives primary election.

Osaro Obazee polled 2157 votes in Oredo Ward 2 to defeat Hon. Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi, who polled 0 votes at the ward, in the House of Assembly primary election.

 

The results so far received are presented below:

 

OREDO WARD 2

 

Senate

CANDIDATES NO. OF VOTES
Hon Patrick Obahiagbon 3002
Irabor Emokpae 00

 

 

House of Reps.

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Osaigbovo Iyoha 3183
Omorede Osifo 00

 

House of Assembly

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Osaro Obazee 2157
Hon. Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi 00

 

 

OREDO WARD 5

Registered voters 3056,

Accredited voters 3023.

 

SENATE

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Hon Patrick Obahiagbon 2010
Irabor Emokpae 107

 

House of Reps                 

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha 3013
Mrs Omorede Osifo 02

 

 

House of Assembly

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Osaro Obazee 2008
Mr. Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi 00

 

OREDO WARD 06

REGISTERED PARTY MEMBERS: 2276

ACCREDITED VOTERS: 937

 

 SENATE:

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Irabor Emokpae 03
Patrick Obahiagbon 899

 

House of Reps.:

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha 926
Mrs. Omorede Osifo 11

 

House OF ASSEMBLY

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Eregie Patrick 09
Chris Okaeben 928

 

 

 

OREDO WARD 11

Registered voters 3099,

Accredited voters 3025.

 

Senate

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Hon Patrick Obayangbo 3020
Irabor Emokpae 05

 

House of Reps

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Hon Osaigbovo Iyoha 2783
Mrs Omorede Osifo 50

 

House of Assembly

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Hon Chris Okaiben 3025
Mr. Eregie Patrick 00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OREDO WARD 04

Registered voters 2900

Accredited voters 2630

 

Senate

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon 2630
Irabor Emokpae 00


Reps

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Hon. Osigbovo Iyoha 2610
Mrs Omorede Osifo 00

 

House of Assembly

CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES
Osaro Obazee 2610
Mr. Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi 00

 

WARD 08 OREDO LGA

 

SENATE:

Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon won with 2070 Votes

 

HOUSE OF REPS:

Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha won with 2150 Votes.

 HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY:

Chris Okaeben won with 2100 Votes

 

 WARD 09 OREDO LGA

 

Senate:

Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon won with 2150 Votes

 

House of Reps :

Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha won with 2150 Votes.

 

HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY :

Chris Okaeben won with 2506  Votes

 


