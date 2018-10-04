Obahiagbon, Iyoha, Obazee lead in Edo APC National, State Assemblies’ primaries

Early results of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s National and State Assemblies’ elections held across Edo State on Thursday, showed that Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon already has in his kitty, the party’s ticket to contest the Edo South Senatorial election holding next year across the country
Obahiagbon polled 3,002 votes to defeat Irabor Emokpae who scored 0 vote in Oredo Ward 2.
Osaigbovo Iyoha got 3183 votes in the same ward to defeat Omorede Osifo who polled 0 vote, in the House of Representatives primary election.
Osaro Obazee polled 2157 votes in Oredo Ward 2 to defeat Hon. Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi, who polled 0 votes at the ward, in the House of Assembly primary election.
|The results so far received are presented below:
OREDO WARD 2
Senate
House of Reps.
House of Assembly
OREDO WARD 5
Registered voters 3056,
Accredited voters 3023.
SENATE
House of Reps
House of Assembly
OREDO WARD 06
REGISTERED PARTY MEMBERS: 2276
ACCREDITED VOTERS: 937
SENATE:
House of Reps.:
House OF ASSEMBLY
OREDO WARD 11
Registered voters 3099,
Accredited voters 3025.
Senate
House of Reps
House of Assembly
OREDO WARD 04
Registered voters 2900
Accredited voters 2630
Senate
House of Assembly
WARD 08 OREDO LGA
SENATE:
Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon won with 2070 Votes
HOUSE OF REPS:
Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha won with 2150 Votes.
HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY:
Chris Okaeben won with 2100 Votes
WARD 09 OREDO LGA
Senate:
Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon won with 2150 Votes
House of Reps :
Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha won with 2150 Votes.
HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY :
Chris Okaeben won with 2506 Votes