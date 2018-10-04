Obahiagbon, Iyoha, Obazee lead in Edo APC National, State Assemblies’ primaries

Early results of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s National and State Assemblies’ elections held across Edo State on Thursday, showed that Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon already has in his kitty, the party’s ticket to contest the Edo South Senatorial election holding next year across the country

Obahiagbon polled 3,002 votes to defeat Irabor Emokpae who scored 0 vote in Oredo Ward 2.

Osaigbovo Iyoha got 3183 votes in the same ward to defeat Omorede Osifo who polled 0 vote, in the House of Representatives primary election.

Osaro Obazee polled 2157 votes in Oredo Ward 2 to defeat Hon. Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi, who polled 0 votes at the ward, in the House of Assembly primary election.

The results so far received are presented below: OREDO WARD 2 Senate CANDIDATES NO. OF VOTES Hon Patrick Obahiagbon 3002 Irabor Emokpae 00 House of Reps. CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Osaigbovo Iyoha 3183 Omorede Osifo 00 House of Assembly CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Osaro Obazee 2157 Hon. Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi 00 OREDO WARD 5 Registered voters 3056, Accredited voters 3023. SENATE CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Hon Patrick Obahiagbon 2010 Irabor Emokpae 107 House of Reps CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha 3013 Mrs Omorede Osifo 02 House of Assembly CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Osaro Obazee 2008 Mr. Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi 00 OREDO WARD 06 REGISTERED PARTY MEMBERS: 2276 ACCREDITED VOTERS: 937 SENATE: CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Irabor Emokpae 03 Patrick Obahiagbon 899 House of Reps.: CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha 926 Mrs. Omorede Osifo 11 House OF ASSEMBLY CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Eregie Patrick 09 Chris Okaeben 928 OREDO WARD 11 Registered voters 3099, Accredited voters 3025. Senate CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Hon Patrick Obayangbo 3020 Irabor Emokpae 05 House of Reps CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Hon Osaigbovo Iyoha 2783 Mrs Omorede Osifo 50 House of Assembly CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Hon Chris Okaiben 3025 Mr. Eregie Patrick 00 OREDO WARD 04 Registered voters 2900 Accredited voters 2630 Senate CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon 2630 Irabor Emokpae 00

Reps CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Hon. Osigbovo Iyoha 2610 Mrs Omorede Osifo 00 House of Assembly CANDIDATE NO. OF VOTES Osaro Obazee 2610 Mr. Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi 00 WARD 08 OREDO LGA SENATE: Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon won with 2070 Votes HOUSE OF REPS: Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha won with 2150 Votes. HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY: Chris Okaeben won with 2100 Votes WARD 09 OREDO LGA Senate: Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon won with 2150 Votes House of Reps : Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha won with 2150 Votes. HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY : Chris Okaeben won with 2506 Votes