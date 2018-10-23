NUC orders varsities to revert to 5-point grading system

By Dayo Adesulu

National Universities Commission, NUC, has ordered the abolition of four-point grading scale and the immediate adoption of five-point grading system in all Nigerian universities.

The reversal, it explained, was sequel to series of inquiries the commission recieved from international organisations and foreign universities on the status of the four-point scale in use and previous degrees issued using the five-point scale.

Recall that early 2017, NUC directed the removal of pass degree Grade Point Average in the Nigerian university system, leading to the adoption of a four-point grading system.

In a letter dated October 15 and directed to vice chancellors, the NUC stated: ‘’Vice Chancellors would please recall that in early 2017, Directors of Academic Planning met to discuss the issue of course credit system and Grade Point Average in the Nigerian university system.”

“In particular, the issue of the removal of pass degree was discussed, leading to the adoption of a four-point grading system.

“However, the four-point scale, which some universities started implementing, was also found to have severe implementation short comings, with some universities observing serious difficulties in getting students to acquire average class of degree, while the scale made it easier for students to have first class degree.

‘’Furthermore, the commission is recently inundated with series of inquiries, particularly from international organisations and foreign universities on the status of the four-point scale in use and previous degrees issued using the five-point scale.

“In view of this, I am directed to inform all vice chancellors that all Nigerian universities should revert to the five-point scale hitherto in use, with effect from the 2018/2019 academic session.

“Vice chancellors are further advised to liaise with their Directors of Academic Planning for further clarification on this matter.”