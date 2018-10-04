Nothing can stop our national Convention – PDP

Abuja – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that no plan can stop its Saturday’s national conventional to elect its presidential candidate for 2019 national elections.



The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the party’s National Working Committee’s meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the convention would be successful in spite of alleged plot by some organisations to disrupt the event scheduled for Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 in Port Harcourt.

He said that PDP was aware of plots or machinations of all kinds to stop its national convention.

According to him, the party leadership has been informed of machinations by some organisations to disrupt PDP convention to ensure that we do not have a presidential candidate

“We invite Nigerians to take note of this.

“We invite the international communities to take serious note of the plots to thwart the efforts of the opposition to elect a candidate that will go into the February 2019 general elections against President Muhammadu Buhari

“We invite all Nigerians to take cautious note of this development.

“However, on our own part, we wish to inform Nigerians, particularly member of the PDP, that the national convention where our presidential

candidate will be elected that has been scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt will go on as planned.

“No plot, no plan by detractors can stop our national convention.”

Asked if the party had made necessary preparations for security, Ologbondiyan said that the necessary security operatives and the Independent

National Electoral Commission (INEC) had been served notices on the convention.

He also disclosed that the party would be holding a special meeting on Oct.5, morning.