NIPCO harps on capacity- building, unfolds growth strategy

NIPCO Plc has stressed the need to invest in capacity-building of its personnel as strategy to drive growth in the coming years.

Managing Director of the company, Sanjay Teotia, who declared this at the performance management workshop for NIPCO staff in Lagos, added that it was targeted towards awakening and cultivating new learning culture in the organisation.

Teotia maintained that the learning programme which cuts across all cadre of the workforce with the theme: Building effective performance culture to overcome future challenges, was part of the company’s human capacity development programme.

He said: “We had realised that prioritizing continuous learning and development of human capacity is imperative for the success of our organisation, hence our decision to always put together a refresher programme on PMP.”

According to him, “a joint and collaborative effort between the employees and their bosses will generate positive and constructive feedback that will improve an employee accomplishment which will in turn increase efficiency, productivity, improve balance sheet and increase employee satisfaction.”

He continued: “The theme of this year’s performance workshop is very apt in view of the challenges in the sector occasioned by changing business realities.

“My management approval of the training is largely predicated on our resolve to continue to develop the capacities of our employees to meet the challenges of the future and motivate the employees by creating a sense of direction with their involvement in the process of managing their performance thereby making their assessment, reward and recognition transparent.

“Human capacity development, the NIPCO’s helmsman said, is cardinal to his management team as a veritable way of keeping our employees up to date in all aspects of their engagement.

“The company is convinced that the success of any organization depends largely on how properly equipped its employees are in terms overcoming challenges within stipulated behavioural framework which will in the end bring about the development of the company.

“It is against the foregoing that my team had directed the HR/ADMIN to step up actions in this regard with a view to enhancing the capabilities of all employees by engendering developments in their field of endeavour through the practice of performance management.”