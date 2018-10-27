NGO wants infrastructure development to end foreign medical tourism

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Medicaid Cancer Foundation has urged government at all level to increase development in the health sector to reduce foreign medical tourism.

Co-fundraiser and Supporter of the foundation, Mrs Aisha Coker, made the call at the “Walk Away Cancer’’ event on Saturday in Abuja.

Coker told newsmen that more infrastructure development in the health sector would aid in addressing health challenges in the country.

“We have great Nigerian doctors worldwide doing things about cancer, but we don’t have right equipment and infrastructure to support it here.

“You can’t expect people to put their lives on hold just because they want to be patriotic; their lives come first,” she said.

Coker said that the foundation was creating more awareness on cancer prevention and treatment as well as funding the treatment for the less-privileged.

“We create more awareness with programmes and one of the things the foundation does is to subsidise treatment for those who cannot afford it.”

According to her, the foundation is working towards acquiring mobile clinics for more medical outreach to those in rural areas and places with no access to medical aide.

Also, Miss Akwa Ibom, Roseline Enebua, of the Face of Democracy, harped on the need for people to engage in routine medical check-up for early detection and treatment of cancer.

“It could happen to anyone, but the main thing is that with early detection and access to treatment one can survive cancer and that is why we are creating awareness.’’

Newsmen report that horse and camel riders, cyclists as well as skaters were at the event to show their support for cancer patients and create more awareness on it.

NAN