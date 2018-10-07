NGO urges Int’l community to end carnage in S/Cameroon

By Benjamin Njoku

The international community has been urged to react immediately and bring to an end the ongoing civil disturbance in Cameroon where about 400 civilians and 160 state security personnel have been confirmed killed in the deepening brutality in the country.

The founder/ CEO, Belinda Babila Foundation, Dr. Belinda Babila, made the call in Lagos, while announcing her plan for English-speaking refugees from Southern Cameroon who fled to Ikom, Bayelsa State.

Babila, a United States-based Cameroon social worker, lamented the worsening situation in the English-speaking Southern Cameroon and urged the international community to immediately intervene so as to save the helpless eight million Ambazonia indigenes of Southern Cameroon who are currently on the verge of extinction.

Her words: “The government sponsored genocide against the English-speaking people of the country has exposed them to every form of oppression, making living more unbearable for them.”

“I will like to call on the United Nations, UN, that they need to see into the plight of the Ambazonia and start sending relief materials.”

“We have a president who has ruled for 36 years and still want to continue in office, Paul Biya, formally declared that he would run again in the country’s forthcoming elections in October, seeking a seventh term, Biya has been head of state since 1982, when he took over following the resignation of Ahmadou Ahidjo who was in power since independence in 1960. There is massive killings so, Cameroonian have fled to Ikom, Cross Rivers State and we have about 40,000 Cameroonians in refugee camps so, this foundation has come to give them relief.”

According to Babila, who appointed comic-actor, John Okafor, a.k.a Mr. Ibu, as her foundation’s ambassador in Nigeria, “the international community seems to have turned its back on the Ambazonia. The people are fed up and it’s a do or die deal now, it’s either a change or war because you can only push people to some extent before it gets to a point where they’ll retaliate.”

“The UN must know that there is a genocide going on in Cameroon, lives, destinies, the future leaders of the nation, the youths and the kids are been killed and prevented from going to school. It really deplorable.”

“I am in Nigeria to seek the support of the country and to reach out to the displaced Cameroonians. I want to a voice for the voiceless Cameroonians. I am calling an immediate action to be taken by the UN to end the carnage in Southern Cameroon.”