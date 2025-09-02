UN raises fears over Cameroon election as 92-year-old Biya seeks new term

Paul Biya

The United Nations on Tuesday said growing restrictions in Cameroon raised fears about whether voters can freely choose their candidate in upcoming presidential elections.

Cameroon’s veteran President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state at 92, is seeking a new seven-year term to extend his nearly 43 years in power in elections on October 12.

“A safe and enabling human rights environment is essential for peaceful, inclusive, and credible elections. It regrettably appears that this is not the case in Cameroon,” said UN rights chief Volker Turk.

He urged the government to take swift action to ensure an environment conducive to a free, transparent election.

Last month, Cameroonian security forces arrested at least 53 opposition supporters, who were accused of public disorder, unlawful assembly, rebellion and incitement to revolt, the UN rights office said in a statement.

“While it is welcome news that all the 53 opposition supporters have since been released, they simply should not have been arrested in the first place. No one should ever be arrested for exercising their rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly,” Turk said.

Cameroon’s divided opposition is struggling to challenge Biya, who has been accused by rights groups of suppressing political rivals.

AFP