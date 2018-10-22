NFVCB mourns Nollywood producer Chris Ekejimbe

Mr Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has expressed sadness over the death of veteran Nollywood movie producer Chris Ekejimbe.

Ekejimbe reportedly died on Saturday at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), after a few weeks of illness.

Thomas, while reacting to the sad news, told the Newsmen on Monday that the producer’s demise was a big loss to the entertainment industry and Nollywood in particular.

“It is with a heavy heart that I received the sad news of the demise of Mr Chris Ekejimbe.

“Nollywood has lost yet another of its best, because he died when the wealth of his experience and contribution was most needed in the industry.

“My prayers and thoughts are with his family, and may God grant us all who knew him the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Ekejimbe, a foremost Nollywood filmmaker, was a member of the board of the Association of Nollywood Core Producers, ANCOPS.

He was the owner of 4Screams Production Company and founder of notable Nollywood social media group, Film4Life.

His death came four months after his friend and creative partner, Bambino Anachina, also passed on.