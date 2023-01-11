.

By Benjamin Njoku & Olasunkanmi Akoni

The year 2023 has begun on a sad note for the Nigerian Movie industry, as it has lost yet another vibrant filmmaker and founder of the popular African Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, to the cold hands of death.

Peace died, yesterday, at St. Nicholas Hospital, in Lagos, after she fell into a coma at the weekend. She was 54 years old.

A notable film critic and member of the AMAA jury, Dr. Shaibu Hussein, who broke the sad news on his Facebook page, yesterday, described Peace’s demise as “a personal loss and utterly devastating.

“I am glad we had that goodbye…. But, as believers, we give God the glory and thank Him for allowing our paths to cross. I won’t tear! I will celebrate you,” Hussein added.

Meanwhile, confirming her demise in a statement, titled: ‘Peace Maria Ogechi Anyiam-Osigwe: An Epitome of Creative Transcendence’, the family described the deceased as “an outstanding personality, trailblazer and visionary leader in the film and television industry,” noting that she left indelible imprints on the sands of time.

The family promised to sustain her legacies, including the Africa Movie Academy Awards, the Africa Film Academy and numerous charities across different religious denominations and other communities.

“We, as a family and clan, will continue to do all that is necessary to ensure that her legacy lives on – the Africa Movie Academy Awards, AAMA, and the Africa Film Academy, AFA, along with their training programmes across Nigeria and the African continent will be carried on, seamlessly, by institutions she set up, with the full support of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation and other institutions and government agencies with whom she had worked over the years.

“Her numerous charities across different religious denominations and other communities will also continue.

“We will miss the love and companionship we shared with her and we pray “that your Chi guides you on the path to God’s everlasting love into the light of his consciousness.

“We also pray God our Father of all mercies to grant you eternal rest in his heavenly kingdom where his perpetual light will continue to shine on.

“We believe you are alive in the life of God because as our father said: “All is life and life alone”. And you continue to live in the hearts of all who love you.”

The family, however, promised to announce the details of her rites of passage in due course. It has also asked the public to respect the privacy of the family as they contemplate God’s love for his children.

Since breaking the sad news of Peace’s demise, the internet has been awash with grief, despair and sorrow as some of the deceased’s colleagues in the movie industry have taken to their social media platforms to pay tribute to the queen of Nollywood.

Paying tribute to the deceased, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed sadness over the death of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence letter signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, stated that Ayiam-Osagwe during her lifetime produced many blockbuster movies, facilitated, trained and empowered hundreds of young people in the creative industry through the ‘Film in a Box’ programme by the African Film Academy in conjunction with the Lagos State Government.

He described the death as a great loss to Lagos State, considering the unique role the deceased played in the actualisation of the various commitments and programmes of his administration to the entertainment industry through the Africa Film Academy and Lagos Committee on Film Production Empowerment, of which the deceased was a member.

According to him, “On behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Association of Movie Producers and the entire Nollywood industry on the demise of the renowned filmmaker and Founder of the African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.”

Uzodimma bemoans the death of AMAA founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Also, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, bemoaned the fact that the Nigerian film and entertainment industry would be badly affected by her death.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the governor, Oguwike Nwachuku, said his principal could not agree less with the Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe family that Peace was God’s gift to humanity in general and the creative industry in particular, and that while she was alive, she acquitted herself creditably, giving a proper account of her creative ingenuity.

The Governor said Peace was passionate about giving back to society and worked hard to serve God through humanity.

Uzodimma noted that with the Africa Movie Academy Awards, and the Africa Film Academy, among other bodies that the deceased birthed, Peace impacted lives in Imo State, Nigeria, Africa, and even took the international community by storm with the harvest of talents from the black race at her disposal who competed favourably with their counterparts in Europe and America.