My mandate can never be stolen — Akinlade

By Lekan Bilesanmi

The All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate who emerged through the primaries conducted in the state, Adekunle AbdulKabir Akinlade, has declared that his mandate cannot be stolen.

He made the declaration in a statement he issued yesterday, titled “YOUR AMNDATE CAN NEVER BE STOLEN”.

“I wish to commend the untiring efforts of the Executive Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun FCA,CON, members of Ogun West Elders Council, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the good people of Ogun State, towards making me the governorship candidate of our great party”, Akinlade said.

“It is my joy to assure you all that issues surrounding the Ogun governorship primary are being addressed by the leadership of our great party and I am confident that the mandate you freely gave to me on the 2nd of October, 2018 will never be stolen by anybody, no matter how highly placed.

“I want to implore all our teeming supporters to dispel all unfounded rumours emanating from people of the other camp, who have been trying to heat up the polity by circulating fake, malicious and baseless information. They know they are not popular in Ogun State; so they have been acting desperately to gain cheap popularity, but it won’t work.

“Above all, I urge you all to keep faith in my aspiration to sustain the mission to rebuild Ogun State for the betterment of all and sundry.”

The governorship ticket of the party in the state has become contentious between Dapo Abiodun and Akinlade, with Governor Ibikunle Amosun pitching his tent with the latter.