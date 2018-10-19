My brother is alive, says Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother

Emmanuel Kanu, the younger brother to the leader of the proscribed Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, said on Friday that his brother was alive.

Emmanuel said that Kanu was spotted at a worship place in Israel.

He made the disclosure in a telephone conversation with newsmen in Umuahia, saying that he received the information through an online video broadcast on Friday.

“I can boldly confirm to you that the person in the video is my brother, Kanu. He was praying in the video that we saw.

“We are happy that he is still alive and we will try to establish communication with him,” Emmanuel said.

He said that the news was received with wild jubilation in their family and Isiama Afaraukwu community in general.

“Everybody in my family and the entire community is celebrating and thanking God since we received the news,” he said.

He said that the Deputy Director of the organisation, Uche Ejiofor, also confirmed the online video report, when the family spoke with him on cellphone.

Newsmen report that the community declared Kanu and his parents missing in the aftermath of the Sept. 14, 2017 alleged invasion of their country home by members of the “Operation Pyton Dance II.”

The operation was deployed to dislodge the group in Umuahia, its operational headquarters.

The Federal Government described IPOB as a terrorist organisation and proscribed its activities in the country.

At a joint news briefing in Umuahia on Wednesday, leaders of the three component villages of Afaraukwu said that the whereabouts of Kanu’s father, Eze Israel Kanu, was still unknown.

They claimed that Kanu’s father, who was the traditional ruler of Isiama Afaraukwu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia, got missing after the alleged attack on his palace.

NAN