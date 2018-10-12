MUSLIM GROUP to leaders, lawmakers: Give up your extravagant lifestyles, and donate to the poor

As ‘The Companion’ doles out cash, material to students, others

THE National Amir of The Companion, a leading Islamic organisation comprising Muslim professionals and those in business, Alhaji Thabit Wale Sonaike has called on government at all levels to create more social welfare programmes for the benefit of the long suffering masses in the country.

He also implored leaders at all levels to make healthcare services especially at the Primary Health Care Centres free and subsidise the agricultural sector in order to make prices of food affordable to the masses.

Sonaike who spoke at the distribution of Zakat fund ceremony held at the Lagos State House of Assembly Mosque, Ikeja, Lagos recently added that legislators at both state and federal levels should give up their extravagant lifestyles and what he described as humongous remuneration and release money for the welfare of the masses.

“I call on the government at all levels to create more social welfare programmes for the benefit of the long suffering masses in the country. Healthcare services especially at the Primary Health Care Centres should be free or heavily subsidised, pension should be paid as and when due, education in public schools should be affordable, the agricultural sector (especially food crop production, storage and distribution) should be heavily subsidised in order to make prices of food affordable for the poor. “Government should dialogue with labour to resolve the issue of minimum wage while our political office holders (especially the legislators) should give up part of the extravagant lifestyles and humongous remuneration to release money for the welfare of the masses. I hasten to remind the government that the security and welfare of the people is their most paramount duty.

About 75 persons received cash awards to support their education, medical treatment and rental accommodation. Others also received different business equipment to start, support or expand their businesses at the micro and small scale levels.

Sonaike enjoined the beneficiaries to ensure prudent management of the fund/equipment while also praying Allah to banish poverty from their lives.

He said the fund was meant to serve several purposes geared towards earning the pleasure of Allah by all Muslims which include: creating awareness on the mandatory payment of zakat as well as the voluntary act of sadaqah (charity) among all Muslims; encouraging qualified Muslims to discharge their zakat and sadaqah obligations with ease; and provide a channel for the poor and the needy Muslims in the community to receive lawful financial or material assistance to better their lives and alleviate their poverty.

“I therefore invite all Muslims to join hands with The Companion Zakat and Sadaqah Fund in this campaign to create more awareness especially among qualified Muslims to perform their zakat and sadaqah obligation by paying their zakat to The Companion Zakat and Sadaqah Fund. I assure you that the fund is being administered in line with the shariah of Islam.