Mourinho: No Man Utd return for Ibrahimovic

Jose Mourinho  has ruled out a January move for  Zlatan Ibrahimovic  despite revealing his concerns over  Romelu Lukakuand  Alexis Sanchez. The  Manchester United  manager had considered a return for Ibrahimovic, who has been in outstanding form to LA Galaxy in MLS.

But he confirmed yesterday that the Swede had now been discounted as a short-term loan option.

Mourinho’s decision comes despite admitting both Lukaku and Sanchez are struggling this season.

And asked if Ibrahimovic was a potential solution, he simply replied, “No.”

 


