Mourinho: No Man Utd return for Ibrahimovic

Jose Mourinho has ruled out a January move for Zlatan Ibrahimovic despite revealing his concerns over Romelu Lukakuand Alexis Sanchez. The Manchester United manager had considered a return for Ibrahimovic, who has been in outstanding form to LA Galaxy in MLS.

Mourinho’s praise of Juventus contains sting for Manchester United

But he confirmed yesterday that the Swede had now been discounted as a short-term loan option.

Ianni charged by FA for conduct as Mourinho escapes

Mourinho’s decision comes despite admitting both Lukaku and Sanchez are struggling this season.

And asked if Ibrahimovic was a potential solution, he simply replied, “No.”