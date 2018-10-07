Model raped, murdered in Ondo; police arrest boyfriend

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

TONGUES are wagging over the alleged rape and murder of a 20-year-old model, Seun Ajila Fionna, in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The state government condemned the alleged murder.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, gave security operatives marching order to fish out the killers of the child of a single mother and prosecute them.

Consequently, police detectives have apprehended the victim’s boyfriend, Ebenezer Adedamola, as a principal suspect.

Adedamola’s arrest was, according to sources, sequel to the information provided by the mother of the deceased ,Yemisi Ajayi, to detectives during interogation.

Sunday Vanguard learnt that the deceased was a graduate of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo and into selling weavon and ushering business.

Seun was said to have been raped and stabbed on the neck by his assailants at her mother’s home in Sunday Bus stop, Odo ljoka area, Akure.

Her mother reportedly met her in the pool of her blood when she returned from work on Thursday and raised the alarm.

“ There were different wounds on her body which indicated that someone must have fought with her inside the room and stabbed her to death”, an eye witness told Sunday Vanguard.

Meanwhile, Akeredolu, through his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, who sympathised with the family of the deceased, assured them that his administration would support the police to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“Ondo State is not a haven or safe place for criminals and their backers to carry out their heinous crimes. It is either they change from their evil ways or the long arm of the law catches up with them”, a statement by Ajiboye said.

“Let Seun’s killers be aware that they will be fished out wherever they are hiding”.

The state Police Command spokesmen, Femi Joseph, confirmed the arrest of the boyfriend of Seun and commencement of investigation into the alleged rape and murder.

He said, “ The woman said she suspected her boyfriend because he had misunderstanding with the deceased recently and in the morning of that fateful day, he called her ( the mother) on the telephone severally to know her whereabouts.

“ The mother said it may be that the boyfriend wanted to know whether she was not at home in order to come and carry out his dastardly act”.