Mob beats man, 38, to pulp for raping 6-yr-old girl in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—A mob swamped on a 38-year-old man, Abiodun Ojo, for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl in a bush at Magbara village, Idi-Iroko, Ogun State.

He was, however, rescued by men of Ogun State Police Command, who arrested him and whisked him away.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the suspect, who was arrested on Sunday, was a co-tenant with the parents of the victim.

Oyeyemi said the suspect reportedly lured the girl into a bush path under the pretence of wanting to send her on an errand, before he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her in the bush.

The PPRO said: “It was the cry of the girl that attracted the attention of the local vigilante, who rescued the girl and placed a distress call to Police at Idi-Iroko Division.

“The DPO Idi-Iroko, CSP Aloko Amodu, quickly led his men to the scene at Magbara village where the suspect was arrested, adding that the suspect had been severely beaten by the angry mob before his arrest.

“Both the suspect and the victim were taken to the hospital for medical attention

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, CIID, for further investigation and prosecution of the suspect.”