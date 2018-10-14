Mercy Aigbe and the Sugar Daddy question

By Ayo Onikoyi

It is not often popular Nollywood actress and mother of two, Mercy Aigbe gets mad. When she does go off the rails, the actress can be as caustic and as naughty as she can get. This is the other side of the fashionable actress, those that accused her of building her house from proceeds from a lover boy governor saw.

Days ago, the actress acidly reacted to reports that her recently acquired multimillion naira mansion is a gift from a state governor who she is allegedly dating .

In the post, she shared a picture of the edifice and wrote, “Dear Bloggers, the mumu upcoming script writer! and association of instablog bad belle, jobless commentators, the house you see in this picture was bought with my hard earned money, and God’s grace (not that I owe y’all an explanation) since you have taken it upon yourselves to be in my business, please employ a very good private investigator, a Pastor, an Alfa or a Babalawo to help you in further investigations, so you won’t be peddling stupid rumors that has no iota of truth in it! Let me quickly warn you that more is coming oh!!! Because something huge is cooking. I am just getting started, just one house una wan die, wait till you see what is next”.

2019: Delta APC Assembly candidate to PDP candidate: I’ll defeat you at the polls

As right as she may be or sound, there have always been questions about the affluence of some actresses, with some suggesting that proceeds from their acting couldn’t have been the big reason. This is evident in the fact that most actresses tend to be more financially sound than their male counterparts. Of course, nobody is going to blow the trumpet that there is an unseen well-to-do big man oiling the wheel of their livelihood and accept that all those flashy cars, designer apparels and expensive vacations in exotic destinations is as a result of their labour.

Primary: PDP members kick over alleged imposition in Lagos Central seat

But one bold actress, who may very well be a close friend of Mercy Aigbe, Nkechi Blessing, was very instructive in one of her posts, when she said actresses don’t feed off their hardwork, saying she knows of just two actresses who make a living solely from the fruits of their labour as actresses.

“World best (referring to Toyin Abraham) is the only actress I know that feeds off her hard work and God-given talent, the rest of us na we sabi wetin we dey do #isaidwhatisaid. Another person I know is Funke Akindele, argue with your phone,” she wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

Nkechi Blessing, another actress, making waves in the Yoruba sector, may not be entirely correct but her statement has raised many questions, not only for Mercy Aigbe to answer, but for many others as well.