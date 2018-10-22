Man docked over alleged N1.7m theft

A 28-year-old man, Chukwuka Okaka, who allegedly stole N1.7 million, was on Monday docked before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Okaka was arraigned on a three-count charge of stealing, obtaining under false pretences and breach of peace.

The accused, whose address was not given, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Aug. 24 at 1.00p.m on Ejike Street, White House Bus-Stop, Okokomaiko, Lagos State.

According to the prosecutor, the accused conspired with others at large to steal the sum from Mr Ihekaire Ibe.

“The accused also unlawfully obtained the money under the pretence of inviting for the complainant, one Odinaka Nwaronaku living abroad.

“He also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by converting the sum of N1.7 million belonging to the complainant,’’ Ikem said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 411and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaya, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N500, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

Adekomaya adjourned the case until Nov. 28 for substantive hearing. (NAN)