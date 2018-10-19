Lagos 2019: Ndigbo leaders pledge to deliver votes for APC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—A group comprising of leaders of Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, has constituted a new set of 10 man executives to pilot activities of Igbo groups for the party’s victory in 2019 general polls in the state.

The leader of the group and also Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, who made the remarks at a media briefing in Ikeja, expressed disappointment over the groupings of some elements parading themselves as Igbo groups on the party with promises to deliver votes.

Some of the executive members of the new Igbo Group are:Hon jude idimogwu, Barrister Oby Onu, Chief Chris Ekwilo JP, (Representing AnambraState, EzeUche Dimgba Dimgba (Ezeigbo Ikeja) (Representing Abia State, EEze Nwachukwu Ezeigbo Lagos, Chief Baba Tata (Representing Imo State), Dr Mordi (Representing Igbo speaking people of Delta state), Mr James Uche Ugwu (Representing Enugu state) and Hon Unya Smart (Representing Ebonyi state).

Igbokwe said: “It is very imperative to do this in order to refurbish, reposition, reorganize and rejig Igbo in Lagos politics.

“For the avoidance of doubt these are the new leaders of Ndigbo in APC Lagos. We have succeeded in putting this leadership structure together in order to present a united Igbo family to the leadership of APC Lagos for the good of the commonwealth.”