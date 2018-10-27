Kemi Adetiba delivers another classic with King of Boys, after Wedding Party success

By Ayo Onikoyi

Almost two years after filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba made her feature film debut, in Wedding Party she returns to deliver another classic, King of Boys.

With King of Boys, Kemi returns to the big screen not only with incredible guts but also, takes a huge risk in making a film like this.

Like Kemi’s feature film debut, The Wedding Party, most films with the big box office numbers in Nollywood in the past few years have been romcoms, romantic drama, with very little or none, going the King of Boys route.

EFCC to investigate abandoned projects in Nigeria

Actually, it is safe to say this is the first film with the theme: King of Boys dares to touch on the Nollywood big screen this year.

Dabbling its hands in scenes filled with intense dialogue, thought-provoking decisions by the main characters, and a portrayal of the lead protagonist in a way we are yet to see in Nigerian cinema, King of Boys follows the story of Eniola Salami (Sola Sobowale), a timid little girl, molested until she runs away from her parents’ toxic marriage, into the welcoming arms of a questionably enthused brothel owner.

Eniola does not find life easy as expected, in fact, as audiences would predict, she finds her ‘job’ as a local prostitute hard and difficult to do. As a baby prostitute, she is forced into a life of strive, she, however, uses her street smarts to become a fearsome ruler of the Lagos underworld.

Yet, she is soon to find out that the more you seem prepared for what life throws at you, the more it’s likely to serve you a dish of unpredictable twists and turns, garnished with intense blows.

The movie also marks the acting debut of veteran hip-hop artist Reminisce who puts in a performance that will shock many. He alongside Bliss show their impressive acting prowess and brilliantly complement the other A-list cast.