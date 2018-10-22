Kaduna streets deserted as security operatives enforce curfew

By Ben Agande

Kaduna – A strict enforcement of the 24 hours curfew imposed by the Kaduna state government is on going with major streets in the city deserted and residents remaining indoors.



The curfew, which was imposed Sunday afternoon after series of incidences in the city that threatened lives and properties has however failed to lessen tension as there reports in some areas that men in military camouflage uniforms killed some civilians in the Narayi area of the state.

A journalist with Abuja based leadership newspapers, Isaiah Benjamin who lives in the Narayi area of the city warned journalists through the Nigerian Union of Journalists, (NUJ) WhatsApp platform to be wary of their movement because of the alleged killings.

“”Important notice: I wish to appeal to colleagues to be cautious of their movement today(Monday). Inspite of the curfew, silent killings are still being reported. Three person were killed in Narayi over the night.

“Please, let’s apply wisdom in the coverage of the situation to avoid being victims. May God help us,” Benjamin wrote

Apart from the alleged over night killings, reports from Sabon-Tasha, in the southern part of the state, to Kawo in the northern part, indicated that the streets were devoid of the usual vehicular or human traffic.

Meanwhile, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El Rufai who had monitored the enforcement of the curfew over night by going round the city is presiding over an emergency security meeting as at the tine of this report.

He had earlier visited some victims of Sunday incident at St. Gerard Catholic Hospital, Kakuri and the Barau Dikko Specialists Hospital in the city centre.