Kaduna crises: Rumour causing more deaths than guns – Bishop

Kaduna – Most Rev. Mathew Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, on Monday appealed to people of Kaduna

State to shun rumour mongering and acts fuelling crisis in the state.

Ndagoso said in a statement in Kaduna while reacting to recent violence in the state, that residents must learn to accommodate each other and settle their differences amicably.

“As members of one nation, we must seek ways of understanding, of building bridges to one another based on a solid foundation of truth.

“I am not oblivious of the pain that has been caused by the loss of loved ones, both Christian and Muslim.

“At the same time, I ask that all reflect on the reality that violence only begets more violence. This suffering has gone on for too long and we beg that it be stopped for the common good.”

He thanked the state government and security agents for their quick intervention in bringing the situation under control.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kaduna State Government on Sunday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs following violent clashes in parts of the metropolis.

The violence erupted four days after 55 people were killed in Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.(NAN)