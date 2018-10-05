Kabba/Bunu Assembly Primary: The youths made us proud – Aledare

A Kogi State House of Assembly aspirant in the just concluded PDP House of Assembly Primaries has commended the youths of Kogi state for speaking with one voice and standing by him in the election.

Mr Akinwale Samuel Aledare who contested along with four others to be the flag bearer of the party in the forthcoming election, hailed the youths for the massive support which they gave him.

The result for the election is at follows: Alfred Bello polled 64: Akinwale Aledare polled 38: Funsho Olorunfemi polled 37: Segun Olorunpomi polled 14 and Fidelis Bello got 1 vote.

Aledare who came second with a total vote of 38, said that he was indeed joyful that even in defeat, he felt so victorious because of the massive backing he got.

He stressed that the elders of the party didn’t give him a chance insisting the the ‘time for the youths had not come’ but that his performace at the polls was a clear pointer that the youths are aware and are ready to take over.

He said that despite countless pressure to step down, campaign of calumny against him as well as intimidation and money politicking, the voice of the people was still heard loud and clear.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank my unwavering supporters for standing by me through thick and thin and not allowing themselves to be swayed.

“I may not have clinched the ticket of party but I am overjoyed because we made an unprecedented mark that will stand on for a long time.

“Many people never expected to go as far as we did or achieve the feat within a short period and under pressure to stand down.

“I therefore appreciate all my supporters, family and friends for the support they gave me.

“I also urge all my supporters to continue to support the party now and at all times,” he said.

NAN