Just in: Wizkid joins league of highest paid artists worldwide

Nigerian pop star, Wizkid 28, has joined the list of highest paid artists in the world following his performance at a royal wedding in India.

The artist is said to have performed during a royal wedding at one of the world’s top private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace in India.

He was reported to have been paid 50 million Rupees ($681,200, N245.9 million) to give a live performance, and he got Indians dancing to Soco, Fake Love and more.

Meanwhile, Wizkid who confirmed his trip to India on his instagram on Tuesday, stated: “Thank U India! Met some amazing people, performed at an amazing wedding and created some amazing memories with my boys’.

The artists started his recording music at age 11 and in 2009, he signed a record deal with Banky W’s record label, Empire Mates Entertainment, and he rose to prominence in 2010.

Wizkid achieved international recognition following his collaboration with Drake on the global hit, “ One Dance”, which reached number one in 15 countries, including th USA, UK, Canada and Australia.

He was ranked fifth on Forbes and Channel O’s 2013 list of the top 10 richest/bankable African artists and in 2014 he became the first Nigerian musician to have over one million twitter followers.

The pop start also became the first Afrobeats artist to appear in the 2018 Guinness World Records for his contribution to Drake’s hit song, “One Dance.’’

NAN