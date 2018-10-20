By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian multiple award-winning actress, Efeilomo Michelle Irele, popularly known as Efe Irele, is one of the young divas gradually taking over Nollywood.

In a recent chat, the City People Awards Best New Actress 2018, reveals the reasons shestopped accepting roles that involves kissing or any other forms of intimacy.

“My boyfriend has been very supportive and caring. He encourages me a lot too. He doesn’t care about what people say. But it has not been easy for us, because they are times I’d be away for a whole month shooting, sometimes outside Nigeria and we won’t get to see.

Also, he gets pretty jealous seeing me kiss other men in movies. The first two years , I avoided every romantic part in movies because I saw it always makes him feel bad. Kissing some other guy pisses him off. I try to avoid intimate roles as much as I can, but my guy trusts me so well. He is only such a jealous type, “ she said.

Comparing life in Nigeria and UK where she lived for a long while, Efe, a Master’s degree holder from University of Chester, UK, noted that Nigeria is the best place to be.

“Life in UK is cool, but I don’t miss much. Home is where my heart is. Although Nigeria is not very structured but I would rather be in Nigeria than anywhere else,’’ she gushed.

Efe Irele has over 40 movies to her credit as actress, writer, and producer.