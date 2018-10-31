INEC writes PDP on decision to publish Kashamu’s list

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, notified the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of its decision to publish the list of candidates submitted by the Adebayo Dayo-led state executive committee of Ogun for the 2019 general elections.

INEC made this known in a letter, with reference number INEC/LEG/DR/197/1/514, dated October 25, 2018, addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and obtained by Vanguard yesterday.

In its letter titled: ‘Nomination of candidates for 2019 general elections in Ogun State’, INEC drew the attention of the national leadership of the party to two judgements of the Federal High Court in the following cases: FHC/L/CFS/636/2016- Adebayo Dayo and another Vs INEC and five others and FHC/L/CFS/114/2018-Alhaji Adewole Adeyanju, (member of PDP NWC) and six others Vs INEC and 30 others.

Reacting to INEC’s decision, Senator Kashamu commended the Commission and the leadership of the party for recognising the Dayo-led Ogun PDP exco.

In a reaction to INEC’s decision, Senator Kashamu stated that in a clear obedience to subsisting court judgments, “our candidates’ list has been accepted, processed and certified for the forthcoming elections.”

Kashamu declared that there should be a “No victor, No vanquished disposition amongst Party members”, saying, “we shall all reap from the electoral fortune that will be ours at the 2019 general election.”

Also reacting, a governorship candidate of the PDP, Mr Ladi Adebutu said he remains the authentic PDP candidate for Ogun State.

Adebutu said: “My attention has been drawn to the INEC’s letter being circulated in the media by Sen. Kashamu, to the effect that it is stated therein that based on the court order given two and half years ago by Justice Buba, INEC is constrained to use the candidates’ list submitted by Eng Bayo Dayo led Exco for the 2019 elections.

“I want to reassure members of the PDP and our supporters in Ogun State that Kashamu is on his last legal train ride to political oblivion and irrelevance in ogun State.

“We have absolute confidence in the Chief Secondus-led National Excos and we trust that they will leave no stone unturned to protect the interest of our members and candidates in Ogun state.

For a fact the Bayo Dayo led execo did not conduct any primary that conforms to the provisions of the PDP constitution and electoral guide lines.

“We are already completing the process if approaching the Supreme Court on this obnoxious and destructive legal strangle hold by a non member of our party.

“We are sure that we will get justice by the Grace of God as it is a known fact of life that good will always triumph over evil.”

INEC’s letter signed by its acting Secretary, Mr. Okechukwu Ndeche reads: “The Federal High Court in the matters ordered the commission to recognize Adebayo Dayo-led state executive committee of PDP in Ogun State and receive list of candidates for the 2019 Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly election from the said committee.

“Consequently, INEC, hereby, notes the decision of the Federal High Court in the above referred cases and will publish the lists of candidates submitted by the Adebayo Dayo-led state executive committee of Ogun State pursuant to the orders of the Federal High Court until they are set aside.”

AKURE—NO fewer than 5000 members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, in Ondo State, yesterday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This development was the fall out of the crisis that characterised the APC primaries in the state.

Leading the 2000 defectors from the APC, the former leader of the House in Idanre area of the state, Mr. Lanre Oluwarakise said that the party in the state had been factionalised into groups.

Oluwarakise said: “The present administration has brought untold hardship, hunger and backwardness to all the legacies of the immediate past administration in the state. Nothing can be pointed to as an achievement going to two years of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.”

Also speaking while leading ZLP members to the PDP, Eric Samakin said that they opted out of the party because its impact could only be felt in two out of the 18 council areas of the state.

Samakin, who led 3000 members to the PDP added the party remained the only progressive party that can salvage the country from the impending doom.

Receiving the defectors in Idanre area of the state, PDP leaders, Dr Tayo Dairo, Dr Kola Ademujimi and Mr. Kayode Akinmade said the PDP in Ondo State is “well organised, has the interest of the people at heart with a robust agenda for the youths and women adding that 98 percent of the votes in the area would be garnered for the party.”