Independence: Nigeria’ll be great again —Osinbajo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, assured that Nigeria will be great again and that the season for Nigeria’s promotion and progress has come.

The Vice President stated this at the 58th Independence Day Interdenominational Church Service at National Christian Centre, Abuja.

In what he described as prophetic declaration over Nigeria, he said: “This anniversary is an opportunity to bless our nation. This 58th year of Nigeria’s independence will mark a great new beginning of peace, prosperity, abundance.

“Nigeria, you will be exalted, you will not fall, you will excel, you will rise beyond the imagination of the world, you will be a pride to Africa and the world.

“This is the season of your exultation, Nigeria, the season of your renewal, season of your restoration.

“All that we have lost will be restored; where we have failed, we will succeed. We declared that deaths and destruction, every device of Satan have failed over Nigeria.”

Osinbajo also prayed for the family of the deceased pilot in the Nigerian Air Force jet that crashed on Friday during rehearsal for the celebration of Independence anniversary, Squadron Leader Baba Bello, and two survivors.

Crime against citizens weighing Nigeria down —Kumuyi

In his message, entitled “Harnessing our Diversity for National Development” the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry Worldwide, Dr. Williams Kumuyi, said crime against fellow men in the country had become a big burden on the national life of Nigeria.

Kumuyi, who was the guest minister at the Interdenominational Church Service in his sermon, said what the country needed urgently was selflessness and strong commitment to national development issues that would reposition Nigeria to become an envy of many nations of the world

Reading from the book of I Corinthians 12:14-27, Pastor Kumuyi likened Nigeria to the early Corinthian Church in the Bible, which according to him, failed to harness their diversified gifts for the collective greatness.

But Nigeria, he said, could easily become the envy of many nations if there is selfless and commitments to national development.

Some of the problem facing the country, he said, included contentions and divisions among Nigerians, worldly wisdom aimed at destroying the nation’s deliverers.

Others are blindness by selfish ingratitude, pride in harmful dissipations, crimes against fellowmen, families under siege, losing conscience in the nation.

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, who read the second Bible reading, also prayed for peace and justice in the nation, even as he urged God to touch the heart of Nigerian leaders.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, noted that Nigeria since 2010 has not celebrated independence anniversary in full until 2018 due to the bomb blasts. “We thank God that we can now celebrate it fully in 2018,” he added.

Stressing that Nigeria was now on the path to greatness, the SGF said: “We will not fail Nigerians.”

The first Bible reading taken from Exodus 13:8-13 was read by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Prominent dignitaries at the event included Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo

Mrs. Beatrice Ekwueme, wife of former Vice President, Victoria Aguyi Ironsi, wife of former Head of State, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, and former Head of Service, Ama Pepple.

Special prayers were offered for the stability and progress of Nigeria and for God’s grace to enable the citizens elect people with His fear and respect as the nation prepares for the 2019 general election.

One hundred and twenty trumpets were blown in honour of fallen Nigerian heroes.