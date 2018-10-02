Imansuagbon dumps APC for PDP

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — LAWYER and former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, Ken Imansuagbon, yesterday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Imansuagbon was a founding member of the then Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, but left for the PDP. He later abandoned the PDP for the APC when he alleged that he was robbed of his victory in the governorship primary of the PDP in 2012.

Imansuangbon, yesterday, formally defected to the PDP.

The chieftain, popularly called “Rice Man” owing to his yearly distribution of rice to indigent members of the public, especially during the yuletide said he took the decision because of the poverty, unemployment, killings, hunger that had characterised the Buhari-led APC government.

He said having tested the two parties, he had come to the conclusion that APC had nothing to offer. Nigerians.

His words: “A new dawn has come. I am back home. I’m proud to say I’m back to the family. I choose to come back home because of the situation in the country: unemployment, killings, frustrations, and and uncertainties which are what we celebrate today in Nigeria.

“I have travelled round the world and see them celebrate. They celebrate greatness. At 54 years, I’m sure I have spent half of my life on earth. There is nothing to fear anymore, and that is why some of us are saying enough is enough.

“I have tested the two political parties and I have seen them all. I did not come back to seek any political office but to seek true democracy which I believe PDP has provided good leadership.”

Receiving Imansungbon and his teaming supporters at the party secretariat in Benin City, Edo PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, described him as a big fish he knew up to his bedroom.

Chief Orbih who was represented by the state Deputy Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbomon, while presenting the PDP card to Imansungbon signifying his membership. of the party, appealed that he use his good position as he had done to work for the party.

“You were sharing rice to all the 192 Wards in Edo and you are not in government which I believe you are still not. Therefore, on behalf of the leadership and members of the party, I welcome you back to your home, PDP.”

Present at the event was the 2016 governorship candidate of the party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; State Secretary of PDP, Felix Imoesili; Deputy state Vice Chairman (South), Owere Dickson Imasogie: PDP Deputy national Woman Leader, Hajia Hadizat Umoru among others.