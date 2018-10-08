I want to rescue Lagos’ commonwealth —Salis, AD gov candidate

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Lagos State governorship candidate on the platform of Alliance for Democracy, AD, High Chief Owolabi Salis, has said his administration will focus on rescuing the state’s commonwealth from private pockets and giving same back to Lagosians.

Chief Salis, who said this at a briefing on Protecting the People’s Commonwealth and Stopping Imposition and Systemic Slavery in Lagos, to formally express his readiness to contest Lagos governorship, backed by the Star Alliance, told newsmen that “those in government are stooges answerable to a few persons that have privatised the state’s commonwealth.

“The danger of this is evident in the grassroots neighbourhood that are exploited but decayed, while the more-than-enough money is going into private pockets. I am not only the candidate of Alliance for Democracy, AD, but also of the Star Alliance.

“This alliance is made up of credible people of All Progressives Congress, APC; credible people of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and 23 other political parties as well as civil society groups that believe in the rescue project to take Lagos commonwealth back to the people.”

Salis, a chartered accountant, chartered banker, activist and jurist doctor of New York, noted that “it is vital to let true democracy thrive in Lagos for an actual mega city to emerge, as Lagos holds the key to Nigeria’s growth, to propel Africa and the black race into reckoning worldwide.”

He listed other objectives of the Star Alliance to include, among others, putting a stop to imposition, exploitation and stooge making; assist youths who are being enslaved and used to perpetrate violence, while their principal’s children are safe abroad; bring back values to culture and tradition, and professionalism to the Police and other security agencies.