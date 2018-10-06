I have never been to church all my life – Bolanle Ninalowo

By Ayo Onikoyi

So much has been written about this new Nollywood bludgeoning sex symbol called Ninalowo Bolanle but nothing has ever been mentioned about his faith. As the hunk once revealed to Potpourri, he was born a Muslim but converted to Christianity. He claims to be close to God but has never seen the inside of a church in his entire life.

“I was born into a very strong Muslim home, but I am a Christian. I couldn’t read the Qur’an but I understand the Bible, and it has been helpful all my life. But I have never been to a church all my life; my office is my church. I don’t club; the little time I have is dedicated to God, which is key to success. No one can take you to God; it is you that will go and meet God. God knows those who worship him,” he said, saying his conversion was something his family took very hard.

“God has his way of setting people free. Not that my family accepted, but what can people say to a man that is already blessed by God? I thank God for raising me up in the faces of those that looked down on me,” he mused.

Ninalowo Bolanle is every inch a hunk of a man who may be both bad and good news to the ladies. Since he left America to come and find what fate has in store for him in Nollywood he has been pretty much on easy street, particularly, finding welcoming arms from the ladies. When asked if he had dated any woman in Nollywood, his answer was a tacit ‘no’

“ There’s a beautiful woman I love so much, though, we are not together but I still love her and pray for her because she means a lot to me,” he said.

Ninalowo, who holds an accounting degree from Denver University is a man many women would love to have in their beds but it appears this hunk of a man is stuck in love with a mysterious woman, he just can’t get out of his head. Who’s this woman?