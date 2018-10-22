I am authentic SDP candidate, says Awoniyi

A female politician, Adebisi Awoniyi, on Monday said her name was substituted as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi in 2019 general elections.

Awoniyi, who is the daughter of the late Chief Sunday Awoniyi, a leader of the Arewa Consultative Forum, said in Lokoja that the claimed substitution of her candidature was a ruse.

According to her, in line with the INEC timetable and having satisfied the party’s requirements, I duly filled and submitted the forms CF001 and E.C.4B as required to be given to party candidates.

“The forms were properly filled and sworn to at the High Court Registry, Abuja.

“They were submitted to the party secretariat on Oct.17 as instructed for onward submission to INEC on Oct. 18, 2018 along with other successful candidates of SDP,” she said in a statement.

Awoniyi decried the reports that the party had substituted her name with that of another candidate who contested and lost to her in the party primary election for the House of Representatives seat was not true.

“We want to state here that this is nothing, but a figment of imagination of the promoters of such propaganda with the aim of intimidating me, to mislead, deceive and confuse the good people of Yagba Constituency.

“The candidate of the SDP for the House of Representatives for Yagba Constituency known to have filled and submitted the INEC forms is Adebisi Yewande Awoniyi.

“We believe the seasoned executives of our great party will not field two candidates for one elective office and will not issue forms to two individuals for the same elective position,’’ she said.

Awoniyi urged her supporters and well-wishers to remain steadfast and continue to sustain their belief in her.

