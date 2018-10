Bottom-of-the-table Huesca sacked Argentinian coach Leo Franco on Tuesday in what was La Liga’s first managerial dismissal of the season.



Huesca, with just one win and two draws from their opening eight games, took on four-time capped Argentina goalkeeper Franco in June to replace Espanyol-bound Joan Francesc Ferrer ‘Rubi’.

But the 41-year-old Argentine, who previously played for Huesca, has paid the price for that poor run of results since the club were promoted to the Spanish first division.