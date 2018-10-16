He won’t take no for an answer

Dear Bunmi,

I have a male friend who clearly wants to be a lot more, but I just don’t fancy him. Never have I and never would I. I had politely told him on a number of occasions, but he has been trying all he could to sabotage my dates. When we were not with friends, he would be rude and even pick fights with my dates. Once, he visited my house uninvited even though he knew I was with my boyfriend. When I confronted him about it, he told me he did it because he didn’t want me to get hurt.

It’s getting to a point I don’t want to be his friend any more. Would it be wrong of me to cut ties with him completely?

Juliana,

by e-mail.

Dear Juliana,

It’s obvious that your ‘friend’ is not behaving like one. He has romantic intensions towards you but his behaviour is totally unacceptable. So, I wonder why you’re allowing him to interfere in your love life? It’s important to ask yourself who a true friend is. Surely, a proper friendship is one built on trust, mutual support and honesty. I don’t think he’s ticking any of these boxes.

He’s being dishonest about his intensions and behaving in a manner that shows he really cares very little about you. He’s putting his wants and needs above yours. It’s time to cut ties with him. This is not a healthy situation for either of you. By going separate ways, you will be helping him to move on with his life, and you can get on with yours.