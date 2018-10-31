Gunmen kidnap Two Katsina Councilors

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Unknown gunmen were reportedly said to have on Wednesday kidnapped two supervisory councilors of Safana local government area of Katsina State.

Information gathered from the area reveals the names of the councilors to be Hussaini Wanzam (Finance) and Bishir Dan Jikko (Water and Sanitation).

The Spokesperson, Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah has confirmed the development.

SP Isah said the command is working hard to rescue the victims from their captivity.

A reliable source from the area said the councilors were kidnapped on their way after closing from work.

However, it was not clear as to whether the kidnappers have contacted the relatives to demanded for ransom or not.