Breaking: Gunmen abduct five Catholic nuns in Delta

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SUSPECTED gunmen, Friday abducted five Catholic nuns of the Order of the Missionary of

Martha and Mary in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State under the Issele-Uku Diocese.

The circumstances surrounding the kidnap were still hazy. Our correspondent learnt that the victims were said to be returning

from a burial ceremony in the eastern part of the country when the hoodlums struck around the Railway Line near Agbor.

The hoodlums intercepted the private vehicle of the nuns and shot at the vehicle of the clerics, injuring two nuns on the leg region before making away with the other five.

As at the time of filing this report, the abductors were yet to make contact with the leadership of the Catholic community in Issele-Uku Diocese.

In a text message to our correspondent in Asaba, a priest in the diocese said: “Please pray for the release of five MMM Sisters kidnapped on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Agbor, and two other MMM Sisters in the same vehicle shot at the leg region. The Sisters were on their way from the east where they went for a funeral.”

Effort made to reach the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka proved abortive at press time. The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa however confirmed the incident, adding that the victims were in a private vehicle when the hoodlums struck.

Saying the identity of the victims were yet to be ascertained, he said the occupants of the vehicle were more than five as at the time of the attack by the hoodlums who shoot sporadically into the air to scare away any form of resistance.

He said his men have been mobilised to trail the kidnappers to possibly rescue the victims unhurt.