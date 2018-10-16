GOtv Max adds 2 new Channels

LAGOS—TWO new channels have been added on GOtv Max, offering more sporting action and entertainment to subscribers. The new channels are the football-focused SuperSport Select 5 and popular international urban lifestyle channel, BET, which will come on stream on Thursday, 18 October.

In statement by Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. Martin Mabutho said: “GOtv is committed to delivering entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. With the coming on board of these two new channels on GOtv Max, we are confident that members of the family have an extended variety of African and International content to view. This is especially a significant time as families will be coming together for the upcoming festive season.”

Football fans will have more matches to view with SuperSport Select 5, which will be the new home of Serie A on channel 36.

Viewers will also get the chance to see selected UEFA Champions League matches and highlights on the channel. GOtv Plus customers can sample the bigger and better Max package from 19-26 October at no extra cost to get a taste of these new channels.