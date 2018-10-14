By Funmi Komolafe

Congratulations that you are still alive. For this reason, you have every reason to thank God. It is by His grace that we are alive and we should not forget that God has His reasons for keeping you and I alive. Let’s not take it for granted.

Let’s praise him and give him all the glory every day.

Brethren, we should remember that being a Christian does not mean we would not have challenges. What makes the difference is that we have a burden bearer in Jesus. We have a name that all forces must bow to, that name is JESUS.

I may not know what you are going through but whatever it is, God can change that situation. You don’t believe? Better believe. He has done it before and can do it over and over again.

What is required is a Divine touch.

According to Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, in Open Heavens, wrote, “ whatever God touches is bound to be good, irrespective of the initial condition “.

The man of God explained, “ This is why every man born of a woman needs the divine touch of God”.

He added, “ Only the regeneration of a man’s spirit through God’s divine touch can put an end to his heritage of sorrow”.

Luke 8 vs. 43 & 44 gives us a perfect example of Divine touch. It states: “ And a woman having an issue of blood twelve years, which had spent all her living upon physicians, neither could be healed of any, came behind him, and touched the border of his garment: and immediately the issue of blood stanched”.

Brethren, the key lesson in this for us is that we must first of all believe and believer wholeheartedly before a miracle can manifest.

I remember the case of a woman who went to a Pentecostal church to pray for the fruit of the womb.

When she got to the church, she stood at the entrance, held on to one of the pillars of the church and said, “ O God, I have heard that you give women babies here, I have come for my own. Don’t let me come here in vain”.

Within two years of her regular attendance in that church, she became a biological mother.

Once we have faith without an iota of doubt, God will change that situation of sorrow to joy. Faith is crucial.

However, there are instances when people who are not strong in faith receive miracles.

Why would God give one who is not strong in faith a miracle? Sometimes, the reason is to show that God is merciful. It could also be to use that person’s testimony to beef up the faith of believers. God might also just want to use such a person to demonstrate his awesome powers.

I’ll share with you, the story of two sisters. One was a good Christian and the other just couldn’t be bothered about living holy or living the life of a Christian. She was a socialite, enjoying the so-called pleasures of life.

Her Christian sister on one occasion invited her to a church programme. She reluctantly agreed. The invited sister participated in the programme that evening and within nine months, she conceived and eventually gave birth to a baby boy.

She later told her friends that she never knew that God would surprise her with the gift of the fruit of the womb.

To shorten the story, that lady died recently leaving behind her son as the only child.

Now, this is a clear case of the mercy of God. But for the mercy of God, she would have died childless.

Do you desire to have a child? Are you tired of health challenges? The first thing to do is encourage yourself in the Lord.

Psalm 27 vs. 14 states, “ Wait on the LORD: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the LORD”.

Do you truly believe you have a God who never fails? If you do, then demonstrate your faith and you will receive his Divine Touch and things will turn around for your good.

When you are encouraged in the Lord, you begin to focus on the solution rather than the challenge, sooner or later, that solution that your mind visualizes will manifest physically.

Another woman that God changed her situation was Rachael, She was the beautiful wife of Jacob, but she was morally deficient. Remember, she stole the idols of her father unknown to her husband who trusted her. The Bible recorded that Jacob loved Rachael more than Leah.

According to Genesis 29 vs. 31, “ And when the Lord saw that Leah was hated, he opened her womb: but Rachael was barren”.

Despite the shortcomings of Rachael God still had mercy on her. Genesis 30 verses 21-24 “ And God remembered Rachael, and God harkened to her, and opened her womb. And she conceived, and bare a son; and said, “ God hath taken away my reproach. And she called his name Joseph; and said,, “The Lord shall add to me another son”.

Brethren we should note that Rachael continued to cry unto the Lord until she received His mercy and His touch changed her story and she became a mother.

Whatever it is that you believe God for, do not stop crying unto him. Repent and ask for his mercy. The Lord’s mercy will qualify you for his touch and the yoke shall be broken. This season, irrespective of what your mockers say about you, the Lord will visit you in the name of Jesus.

The Holy Bible records that Joseph became great in life.

What you are passing through may not be known to many and you need not advertise it so that people do not lead you to worship hand made gods that would be unable to deliver you.

Just stay focused. Live a Holy life, obey the word of God and things will turn around in your favour.

I’ll share with you, the testimony of a sister at Living Faith Church a.k.a Winners Chapel.

She wrote, “ I bless the name of the Lord for the grace to participate in this year’s 21 days fasting and prayer. In 2017, I couldn’t participate because I had a chronic pain in my stomach but since the beginning of this year, 2018, prayer and fasting, I have been able to fast from morning till evening, breaking with the communion. No more pains, I feel healthier, stronger and I am spiritually alert. To God alone is all the glory.”

Fasting is good because it lifts us up spiritually and makes direct communication with the Lord possible.

However, it is not advisable for those who have health challenges.

If you are coping with health challenges that make it impossible to fast, then spend more time praying and asking for the mercy of God.

Expect the touch of God and you will be free from the challenges of life.

Always bear in mind that with God all things are possible for them that believe.

By the grace of God, you will not end this year with that challenge in Jesus name.

Wishing you a peaceful and fruitful week in Jesus name.